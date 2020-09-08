Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of its flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the Nigerian city of Lagos, starting next Thursday, bringing the airline’s number of destinations in Africa to 10 destinations, with 44 weekly flights, and the list of destinations in Africa includes the cities of Addis Ababa and Dar Peace, Djibouti, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Tunisia and Zanzibar.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar currently operates more than 650 weekly flights to more than 85 global destinations, including 27 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, 32 destinations in Europe, and 9 destinations in North America.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said that the resumption of daily flights to Lagos comes as part of the airline’s efforts to strengthen its network of destinations in Africa, noting that with the operation of a diverse fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, the airline will be able Qatar Airways will operate aircraft of the appropriate size and capacity to Lagos, which will be positively reflected by enabling it to respond quickly to the demand for travel and increase the number of flights if the need arises while providing various travel options.

He stated that with 43 flights a week to 10 destinations in Africa and plans to operate more flights as soon as the easing of travel restrictions to some countries is announced, the Qatari carrier continues its continued commitment to support the recovery of international tourism on the continent and to maintain the continuity of trade in it.