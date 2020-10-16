QATAR AIRWAYS INTRODUCES FIRST VEGAN IN-FLIGHT MENU

International airline Qatar Airways recently launched its first in-flight vegan menu, available to all business class passengers flying from Hamad International Airport and selected flights into the city of Doha. The new dishes include smoked moutabel (a tahini and eggplant dip); spiralized zucchini and arrabbiata sauce; tofu and spinach tortellini; Asian barbecue tofu, noodles, scallions, and shiitake mushrooms; fried tofu with vegetable tagine; cauliflower couscous and kalamata bruschetta; and chickpea flour omelette. Passengers in economy class can also order vegan meals with advance notice prior to travel. Following newly implemented COVID-19 safety guidelines, Qatar Airways is currently operating 650 weekly flights to more than 90 destinations.

“We always strive to provide our customers with authentic and indulgent experiences in the skies,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said. “We are delighted to incorporate a vegan main course choice to our on-board menu, offering our passengers yet another lifestyle choice that redefines the expectations from a five-star airline.”

On the ground at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, travelers can visit the recently opened Evergreen Organics, a vegan café which serves a variety of cold-pressed juices, breakfast bowls, coconut water inside real coconuts, and nutritious meals.