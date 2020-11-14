Qatar Airways said its fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft enabled the airline to continue flying throughout the COVID-19 crisis and to sustainably rebuild its global network of destinations while maintaining its position as a leading international airline providing a global destination network. In another context, Qatar Airways said that its Airbus A350 aircraft do not require the installation of additional fuel tanks for long trips, as these aircraft operate with special systems that adapt to the process of fuel consumption in the main tank, and Qatar Airways said with the start of the reopening of South Africa to tourism, the tanker runs 19 A weekly flight to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and said If the traveler needs to change travel plans, the airline helps to do so through a flexible reservation policy that allows for two years to extend the validity of tickets issued before December 31, 2020, and since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways has implemented new procedures to maintain health and safety. Passengers on its flights, where it announced the provision of food service in business class on the tray instead of moving tables, in addition to providing wrapped tableware as an alternative to the tableware offered separately. These measures aim to reduce contact and contact between cabin crew and passengers. The airline will continue to provide packed meals as usual in Economy Class, and will place a number of sterilization packages in the aircraft kitchen that can be used by the cabin crew or passengers. All gathering places on airplanes were closed in compliance with the rules of social distancing. It also won the award for the best airline in the Middle East, the best business class award in the world, and the best business seat award for the Qsuite seats. Qatar Airways has become the only airline to win the World’s Best Airline award five times.