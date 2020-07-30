On Tuesday, Qatar Airways won the Best Airline in the Middle East award for 2020, with the airline being recognized internationally.

The national carrier of a country also won the award for best major airline in the Middle East, according to the “Trip Advisor” award for passenger options for the year 2020.

Qatar Airways also won the Best Business Class in the Middle East for 2020, in addition to the Best Regional Business Class in the Middle East for the current year, according to the official account of Qatar Airways.

And last May, the analysis of global market trends to book airline tickets via the Internet for 2020 announced that the best companies for this year in the online reservation go to Qatar Airways, in light of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The report indicated that Qatar Airways is the best company in the world to book airline tickets online for 2020 in the world, according to the local newspaper, “Al Sharq”.

Qatar Airways provides through its website the possibility to book trips online, in addition to hotel reservation, car rental, and other things that the traveler needs, whether for business or leisure.

Qatar Airways said, “Reservation of travel flights is easier than ever, with the easy payment options that we offer, whether by credit card or payment in one of the Qatar Airways offices, or by paying with one of the payment services via the Internet.”

On March 28, 2020, the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Qatar was a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Committee on Aviation Protection (CAEP).

In February 2020, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” mentioned that the “Qatar Airways” are implementing ambitious plans; Consolidating its presence and expansion in the African market, considering it one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.

Qatar Airways recently won the award for Best Airline in the World at the Skytrax World Awards 2019.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar won the award for the best airline in the Middle East, the award for the best business class in the world, and the award for the best seat in business class for the “Q-Suite” seats.

Qatar Airways has become the only airline to win the Best Airline award in the world five times.