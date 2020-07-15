Qatar Airways announced that it has become the first international airline to resume flights to the Maldives, after the arrival of its first daily flights from Doha to Villana International Airport this morning, which was received by traditional water arcs.

The national carrier – in a statement on its website – said that it continued to lead the recovery phase of the international aviation sector, as it was careful not to drop the number of destinations on its global network to less than 30 destinations during this crisis.

Before the end of July, the Qatar Airways will operate more than 450 flights per week to more than 70 global destinations.

She pointed out the addition of the following destinations:

July 15: Male, Maldives (daily trip)

July 16: Addis Ababa (3 trips a week)

July 18: Djibouti (3 trips a week)

July 23: Antalya, Turkey (two flights a week) – Bodrum, Turkey ( Two flights a week)

July 25: Sabiha Gökçen, Turkey (3 trips a week, and will increase to one trip daily starting August 1)

July 29: Helsinki (3 trips a week)

With the resumption of national carrier flights to the Maldives today, and to Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey next week, it will become possible for travelers with Qatar Airways to plan a memorable vacation this summer as these tourist destinations open their doors to visitors.

Travelers will also be able to enjoy a wonderful vacation with us this summer, whether when visiting the exceptional beaches in the Maldives, which is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world, or relaxing in the beautiful sunlight on one of the golden beaches in Antalya, or discovering the historical places and many tourist destinations in Bodrum .

Travelers with Qatar Airways will also have the opportunity to visit the beautiful Greek islands, with the carrier increasing its flights to the Greek capital, Athens, from 7 to 11 flights per week, starting today. Our travelers will also be able to visit Zanzibar in Tanzania and enjoy its beautiful atmosphere, or relax on one of the picturesque beaches in Tunisia.

It will also be an opportunity for travelers who prefer to spend their vacation in one of the international cities to visit many destinations with Qatar Airways, such as Milan, Rome and Venice in Italy, and Ankara in Istanbul, in addition to 6 cities in the United States of America.