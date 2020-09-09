Qatar Airways celebrates the launch of its 100th aircraft equipped with high-speed wireless Internet, giving passengers the opportunity to stay in touch with their families, friends and loved ones while on board the flights via the fastest broadband internet service in the air.

Thanks to its 100th aircraft, the Qatari carrier is now equipped with high-speed wireless internet. The airline that provides the largest number of aircraft with high-speed broadband internet in Asia and the MENA region.

The Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900, A7-ALC, became the 100th aircraft in the airline’s fleet equipped with high-speed wireless Internet access, using GX Aviation broadband technology from Inmarsat global satellite communications.

This service is provided on all Qatar Airways fleet aircraft, and this service has enabled since its launch in 2018 until now; Millions of travelers surf the Internet, use social media, play videos and more, while enjoying our exceptional in-flight services.

Passengers traveling with Qatar Airways on flights equipped with GX Aviation technology can: Receive up to one hour of free high-speed wireless internet, with the ability to purchase Internet access throughout the flight if they wish to continue surfing the Internet.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is a pioneer when it comes to innovation in the global aviation sector, as it operates one of the most technologically advanced aircraft fleets in the world.

While other airlines are working to reduce Internet services, the Qatari carrier is making great efforts to enhance its services in this area. “

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker continued, “During these difficult times, communication with loved ones and friends is more important than ever. Therefore, it is our pleasure to cooperate with Inmarsat and GX Aviation technology to provide high-speed wireless Internet access to the largest number of passengers. On board our fleet of aircraft, as part of the exceptional services that the airline is keen to provide to its passengers.

“Qatar Airways is known worldwide for providing an exceptional travel experience on board its aircraft, which millions of travelers from around the world have always enjoyed,” said Philip Palam, President, Inmarsat Aviation. The exceptional travel experience provided by Qatar Airways on board its growing fleet of aircraft, which includes a large number of Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

We have received positive responses from travelers regarding our service, and now with the provision of this service on 100 aircraft, more travelers will be able to enjoy the best internet connection in the sky. “

Qatar Airways was named the Best Airline in the World at the 2019 Skytrax World Awards.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar also won the award for the best airline in the Middle East, the best business class award in the world, and the best business seat award for the Qsuite seats.

The Qatari carrier became the only airline to win the award for the best airline in the world five times, and Hamad International Airport won third place in the list of the best airports in the world, which included 550 airports, according to the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.