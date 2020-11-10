Qatar Airways has launched a new set of ticket prices for all classes of travel, which offer more flexibility and travel options for travelers.

The national carrier said on its website that starting today, the Qatari carrier will offer the new classes in six categories, on each of the economy and business class.

Business class: Classic, Comfort, Elite,

Economy Class: Classic, Convenience, Comfort,

and each of the new categories offers a distinct set of services that are specially designed to meet the various needs of travelers on the national carrier of the State of Qatar. and for example; Economy class passengers when booking their tickets will receive an additional 5 kilograms of baggage allowance for each class.

The Comfort category will allow economy class passengers to choose their preferred seat without any additional fees, and this category, in addition to the Elite class in business class, will provide the maximum flexibility to change travel dates for an unlimited number of times and refund tickets without any additional fees. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will be able to earn more Qmiles when booking their tickets for all classes of travel, according to the categories chosen.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “The new classes are designed to provide the best possible options and maximum flexibility for travelers on Qatar Airways, as the new classes reinforce our continuous endeavor to provide the best travel experience possible. It has now become evident to travelers all the advantages offered when purchasing their tickets without any additional fees. We will also give our loyal Privilege Club members the opportunity to earn more Qmiles with us and enable them to get more benefits or upgrade to membership tiers. ”

Qatar Airways will continue to provide additional services across each of the new categories. For travelers who book their tickets directly through the Qatar Airways website or ticket sales offices. These options include the ability to exchange tickets for travel vouchers for use at a later date, and to offer discounts of 40% or more at retail outlets in the Qatar Duty Free at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways won the “Best Airline in the World” award at the Skytrax World Awards 2019. The national carrier of the State of Qatar also won the “Best Airline in the Middle East” award, the “Best Business Class” award in the world and the “Best Seat” award. Business class ”for the Qsuite seats.

It is worth noting that the Qatari carrier has become the only airline to win the award for the best airline in the world five times. Hamad International Airport was also recently named the third best airport in the world among the best airports in the world, which included 550 airports, according to the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.