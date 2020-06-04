Qatar Airways gradual rebuilding of its network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna resuming flights this week, growing the airline’s global network to more than 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations.

The airline also announced the upcoming resumption of flights to Berlin, Dar es Salaam, New York, Tunis and Venice while also increasing services to Dublin, Milan and Rome to daily flights.

“By maintaining a global network that never fell below 30 destinations, Qatar Airways has led the industry during these challenging times becoming the largest international carrier in the last two months both in terms of available seat capacity and passenger kilometres transported.

“This has enabled carrier to accumulate unrivalled experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably during these uncertain times, especially in comparison to those airlines that have fully grounded their operations.”

Qatar Airways wide network of flights to over 40 destinations across six continents has ensured it has stayed up to date with the latest in international airport procedures and implemented the most advanced safety & hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport, recently voted the Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, after which fare rules will apply.

All tickets booked for travel up to December 31 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.