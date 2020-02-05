Qatar Airways has become the official airline sponsor of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support its efforts towards cancer prevention and control. The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day.

The UICC is a non-governmental organisation focused on leading initiatives that unite and support the cancer community to ensure cancer control continues to be a priority in world health. The organisation will hold the 2020 World Cancer Congress in Muscat, Oman between October 20 and 22 this year.

HE Akbar al-Baker, Chief Executive, Qatar Airways Group, said: “Awareness and education is everything in the fight against cancer, and we are honoured to support UICC in its efforts. From everyone in this airline we wish the best for all people facing cancer whether themselves or through their loved ones.”

Dr Cary Adams, chief executive officer, UICC, said: “Creating effective partnerships is a key element of how UICC operates and delivers impact. Qatar Airways is a strong partner for us and helps us drive measurable changes in cancer control globally. Together with our partners, we strive to make a difference in the lives of millions of people affected by cancer.”

For 2017, 2018 and 2019 the airline showed its support for the global campaign ‘Think Pink’ during Breast Cancer Awareness month with Limited Edition Amenity Kits and an all-female crew on a flight from Doha to Zurich. In 2019, Qatar Airways commemorated the opening of its new ward at the King Hussein Cancer Center in Jordan, which serves leukaemia in-patients through its 24 state-of-the-art rooms.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

Qatar Airways operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport, to more than 170 destinations worldwide. The airline will add Osaka, Japan; Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Accra, Ghana; Cebu, Philippines; Trabzon, Turkey; Lyon, France; Siem Reap, Cambodia; and Luanda, Angola to its extensive network in 2020.

Source:gulf-times.com