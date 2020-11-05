Qatar Airways inaugurated the southern runway of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport with the arrival of its Airbus A350 -900 yesterday to the German capital, and the plane was received with welcome arcs of water. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the launch of its flights to the German capital, Qatar Airways uses an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which includes 36 seats in business class and 247 seats in economy class, and the modern plane offers passengers a unique travel experience as it provides comfort and no Similar and equipped with excellent sound insulation. Passengers, whether in business or economy class, enjoy extra spacious seats and more legroom, while enjoying the view through the panoramic windows.