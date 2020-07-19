Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its flights to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, by three flights per week. Qatar Airways also revealed the resumption of its flights to seven destinations this month, including the Maldives, Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey, and the number of weekly flights will increase by the end of July to more than 450 A flight heading to more than 70 world destinations.

During this crisis, Qatar Airways continued to operate its flights to a number of destinations and destinations, which helped many travelers to return to their countries and enabled the carrier to closely monitor global travel and start planning for the re-launch of its flights to more destinations gradually.

Qatar Airways will employ its diversified and efficient fleet of aircraft to operate aircraft of appropriate size to meet the expected demand for all destinations expected to be re-launched. Qatar Airways plans to operate flights to 80 destinations globally and will allocate a strong flight schedule to many of these cities with one or more daily trips to each destination In its flights, Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible standards of hygiene, which include regular disinfection of aircraft and the use of cleaning materials recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization.