Qatar Airways European network rebuild continues with the resumptions of four weekly flights to Lisbon, Portugal starting August 14, 2020.

The flights will be operated by the airline’s modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker, said: “We are pleased to resume flights to Lisbon, further expanding our European network. Lisbon is renowned for its extensive history and culture, boasting a rich artistic and gastronomic heritage and we look forward to supporting the recovery of its tourism and trade industries. Passengers from Portugal can also look forward to connecting seamlessly and safely via the Best Airport in the Middle East to more than 30 destinations across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and South Asia.” The resumption of Lisbon services will see the airline’s operations expand to 225 weekly flights to 33 gateways in Europe with the following weekly operations:

Daily flights – Amsterdam, Athens, Madrid, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm, Zurich, and London LGW (daily flights starting August 20); Two daily flights – Frankfurt, Istanbul IST, Manchester, Paris; Three daily flights – London LHR.

Two weekly flights – Antalya, Bodrum, Larnaca; three weekly flights – Ankara, Brussels, Budapest, Dublin, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Prague, and Zagreb; four weekly flights – Belgrade, Berlin, and Lisbon (four weekly flights starting August 14).

Five weekly flights — Copenhagen, Vienna; Nine weekly flights — Rome; 10 weekly flights — Barcelona, Milan; 11 weekly flights — Istanbul SAW.