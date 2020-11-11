Qatar Airways’ diversified fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft contributed; To continue operations of the Qatari carrier throughout the outbreak of the pandemic, and to rebuild its network of destinations in a sustainable manner, which enabled it to lead the recovery phase of the aviation sector due to its global network of destinations and various options for travelers, and Qatar Airways will resume its flights to new destinations and increase the number of its flights to existing destinations In the coming weeks, including: Algeria has two flights per week starting from November 13, Chicago will increase the number of flights to 9 flights per week as of November 15, and Kiev at a rate of 3 flights per week as of December 18, and Miami two flights per week from November 14, and New York will increase the number of flights to 14 flights per week starting from 14 November, Phuket has two flights a week from December 4, Seychelles will have 3 flights a week from December 15, Tbilisi, a weekly flight starting from November 5, and Warsaw will have 3 flights a week from December 16, and the national carrier of the State of Qatar will also launch two new destinations in December; With a weekly flight to Luanda, the capital of Angola, from December 14, and four flights a week to San Francisco from December 15, 2020.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “It is with great pleasure that we continue to build our global network of destinations, resume our flights and add new global destinations, which we have always made of them our top priorities. And by operating more flights and providing more travel options and flexibility for our passengers should they wish to travel.

With more than 700 weekly flights operating to more than 100 destinations, and plans to expand our network of destinations to reach 125 global destinations by the end of the IATA winter season; Our passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy more options when they wish to travel to any destination around the world. ”Strategic investments in the airline’s diverse fleet of fuel-efficient twin-engine aircraft, including a large fleet of Airbus A350s, have allowed it to continue to operate. Aviation throughout this crisis, and to lead the global aviation sector recovery in a sustainable manner.

The Qatari carrier recently took delivery of three modern Airbus A350-1000 aircraft; This brings the number of its A350 fleet to 52, with an average lifespan of just two and a half years. As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel; The Qatari carrier decided to stop operating its Airbus A380 aircraft, as there is no justification for operating an aircraft of this size to serve the market now. Qatar Airways also recently launched a special program that allows travelers the opportunity to voluntarily compensate for the carbon resulting from their flights, from the point of booking their tickets.