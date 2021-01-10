Qatar Airways announced on its Twitter account this evening, Saturday, that it intends to resume its flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with its flights to Riyadh, on Monday, January 11, 2021.

She added: The carrier will also resume its flights to Jeddah on Thursday, January 14, followed by its flights to Dammam on Saturday 16 January, noting that all Qatar Airways flights to Saudi Arabia will be operated exclusively on the carrier’s wide-body aircraft, including its Boeing aircraft. 777-300, Boeing 8-787 and Airbus A350s.

The “Qatar Airways” indicated that it will start operating its flights; With a daily trip to Riyadh, 4 weekly flights to Jeddah, and a daily trip to Dammam, adding: We also look forward to the resumption of our close relations, with our partners in the trade and shipping sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the main airports in the country, noting that the flights will be operated. Via Hamad International Airport, which won the Best Airport in the Middle East award from Skytrax International for the sixth year in a row.

Qatar Airways quoted, through its Twitter account, a statement by His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, saying: We are extremely pleased with the positive decisions issued by the Gulf Summit, which witnessed the announcement of the reopening of all borders with the State of Qatar.

She said: Travelers from Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to enjoy the best travel options through the largest network of destinations in the region, with more than 800 flights per week to more than 110 global destinations, more than any other airline in the Middle East provides, adding: As we return Building our operations; We welcome contact with any of our former employees from neighboring countries who have previously worked for Qatar Airways and would like to communicate with us.