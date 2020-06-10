New independent data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) clearly reaffirms “Qatar Airways as the airline that worked diligently to take people home safely and reliably” during the pandemic crisis

Qatar Airways’ over 1.3bn revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) during April accounted for 17.8% of the global market, over triple its nearest competitor and more than the next four airlines combined.

Qatar Airways Cargo also continues to lead its sector with more than 900mn cargo tonne kilometres (CTK), accounting for 7.2% of the global cargo market, ensuring much needed airfreight capacity to support global trade and the transportation of essential medical and aid supplies to impacted regions.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the global aviation industry, the national carrier of the State of Qatar has remained focused on its fundamental mission of taking people home.

Qatar Airways has become the largest carrier in the world flying more than 50mn kilometres to repatriate over 1.8mn passengers on over 15,000 flights during the crisis. The airline has also worked closely with governments, and companies around the world to operate over 220 charters and extra sector flights.

Qatar Airways has accumulated unrivalled experience of how to safely and reliably carry passengers during these uncertain times, having taken more people home on more flights to more destinations than any other airline.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, “I welcome these independent statistics from IATA which clearly show our airline’s resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones, and our cargo customers to continue transporting their goods to where they need to be.

“An unprecedented challenge needs an unprecedented response and Qatar Airways worked tirelessly to continue providing repatriation options to stranded passengers. Such was our commitment to this mission that our RPKs were greater than the next four airlines combined, a statistic without parallel in modern aviation.

“It is no surprise why more people are relying on us for international travel than any other airline. While many airlines suspended operations, we continued to maintain a robust schedule and network. Our network never fell below 30 destinations and we have recently begun to regrow our global network with over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations and plan to resume over half of our previous destinations by the end of the summer season. Our commitment to the travel market is clear, Qatar Airways is the airline passengers and trade partners can rely on now and in the future.

“Our continuous operations ensure we have significant experience in keeping up to date with the latest international airport procedures. We have implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board our aircraft, as has our award-winning home and hub, the Hamad International Airport, recently voted the Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth consecutive year,” al-Baker said.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

The airline said it will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, after which fare rules will apply.

All tickets booked for travel up to December 31 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.