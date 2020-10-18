Qatar Airways has signed a joint agreement with Airlink, a private airline headquartered in Johannesburg, and the agreement with Airlink will provide a new point of contact for travelers via Cape Town and Johannesburg to more than 20 regional destinations in South Africa including Gaborone, Maun, Tete and Port. Elizabeth, Lusaka, Harare and Victoria Falls will benefit Qatar Airways passengers from accessing more than 25 domestic destinations via the South African airline.

Qatar Airways Vice President for Africa, Hendrik de Bries, said: “As the airline with the most contact with customers during the period of the pandemic through a network of at least 30 destinations, we strive to continue to offer more flexibility and options for our passengers, and we are pleased to sign this joint agreement with Airlink to expand our network in the region to connect passengers with more than 25 domestic destinations and more than 20 regional destinations, and with the borders in South Africa closed for five months, we are pleased to re-enter the market through an additional network of destinations in South Africa and beyond. ”

Roger Foster, CEO of Airlink said: “We are proud and excited about the new commercial agreement with Qatar Airways. We have a deep respect for Qatar Airways, its values ​​and its global reach. We are confident that this relationship will provide good travel options for customers given the determined interconnectedness that will be enabled. At OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport, the Airlink offer also includes destinations that can connect with most major points in South Africa such as: Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein, Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Gaborone, Windhoek, And others.