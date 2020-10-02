Qatar Airways will launch pre-flight rapid Covid-19 testing for passengers from the middle of October, Group chief executive HE Akbar al-Baker has said.

He made the observation while speaking to aviation analyst Alex Macheras in an online session hosted by the World Affairs Councils of America on Thursday.

Asked how close passengers are to being tested before they fly to create this “new normal” for air travel, HE al-Baker said there are major advancements in testing, which is “good news for us as an airline and also good news for countries because they will be able to test people quickly”.

He continued, “Coming to that, Qatar Airways is already one of the first airlines to have placed a huge order for the rapid tests, which are now out. Roche is one of the pharmaceutical companies that has brought this rapid test. Abbott is another one that has got out a test.

“We will start testing our passengers, a lot of them, hundreds of thousands of them, starting from the middle of this month. So, we want to be at the forefront of giving comfort to passengers that when they travel on Qatar Airways, they are in safe hands.”

The World Affairs Councils of America is a nonprofit grassroots organisation in the US dedicated to educating and engaging the public on global issues.