Qatar Airways has said it will operate flights between Doha and 13 cities in India from Tuesday until August 31.

This comes following the creation of a travel bubble (temporary air travel between two countries), as agreed upon by the relevant authorities in Qatar and India.

The 13 destinations in India are Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Book now your one-way or return flight tickets from Qatar to 13 destinations in India, for travel only between 18 August to 31 August, 2020,” the airline said on its website and also in a promotional email. “Travel with us now starting from QR535 for a one-way all-inclusive ticket and from QR1,665 for a return all-inclusive ticket to the 13 destinations.”

“Do not miss your chance to reach your destination of choice in India in all convenience during this limited period,” the national carrier added.

Those who are eligible to travel to India are Indian nationals in Qatar; all Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Qatari passports; Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines dated June 30.

Passengers travelling from Doha must register at the Indian embassy in Qatar.

Qatar Airways flights will only accommodate passengers who qualify in line with the above-mentioned categories, the airline said, adding that the entry regulations of the respective governments apply.

Entry into Qatar is permitted for Qatari nationals, their travelling companions, permanent residency card holders or residency permit holders who have re-entry pre-approval.

For details about the process for returning to Qatar and the quarantine measures in place, one has to visit the Ministry of Public Health website or Qatar Portal website. “Please book your quarantine packages exclusively through Discover Qatar,” the airline said.

“These requirements apply to both existing and new bookings. We recommend all passengers to abide the information published by the government of their destination country before travelling and visit our Covid-19 update page (https://www.qatarairways.com/en-qa/travel-alerts/COVID-19-update.html),” it added.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation had recently announced the creation of a travel bubble (temporary air travel between two countries) with Qatar from August 18 to 31 for flights to and from either side, as agreed upon by the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar.

Instructions in this regard were issued in a letter by the Indian ministry’s undersecretary Anup Pant to director-general of Civil Aviation Amit Gupta and carriers.

Indian carriers Air India Express and IndiGo have also announced that they are set to operate a number of flights between different cities in India and Doha this month.