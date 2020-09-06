Qatar Airways to operate special flights to 11 destinations in India for limited period

Qatar Airways will operate special flights between Doha and 11 destinations in India from today September 6 until October 24. The airlines said in a marketing email that during this limited period, people can book one-way or return flight tickets from Qatar to the following destinations in India:

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Chennai

Kochi

Delhi

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Kozhikode

Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram

“Throughout your journey, you can expect the highest standards of hygiene and the latest security measures, whether on board or at our state-of-art Hamad International Airport. We recommend all passengers to abide by the regulations published by the Government of their destination country before traveling,” the airline added.

The Embassy of India, Doha, announced in a tweet on 27 August 2020 that Qatar-India flights have been extended till 31 October 2020 or until the resumption of scheduled services, whichever is earlier.

Source: Qatar Airways