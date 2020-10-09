Qatar Airways: Top 20 Interesting and Unknown Facts by
Qatar Airways has made it really big in the aviation industry in very little time and is giving stiff competition for its counterparts. The airline ranks among the best in the world and has bagged numerous prestigious awards for its services.
Top Interesting Facts About Qatar Airways
- Founded in 1993, Qatar Airways started its operations in 1994 and gradually transformed into a five-star airline and a chief force in commercial aviation.
- In 2014, Qatar Airways became fully state-owned after the nation’s sovereign wealth fund bought out private shareholders.
- The headquarters and hub of Qatar Airways are in Doha. All flights operate outside Hamad International Airport.
-
-
- It conducted the world’s first commercial passenger flight powered by a fuel made from natural gas from London Gatwick to Doha that eventually took over six hours and was operated with an Airbus A340-600 aircraft using Rolls-Royce Trent 556 engines.
- In May 2017, Qatar Airways became FIFA Partner for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. It has sponsored the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.
- Oryx, the national animal of the State of Qatar, is the logo. The animal was extinct in 1972 and was later reintroduced to the wild in 1982, with two herds; one from a zoo in Phoenix, Arizona, and the other from a “private collection” in Saudi Arabia.
- According to the World Airlines Award 2015, Qatar Airways has voted the number one airline on earth,
- Qatar Airways base, better known as Hamad International Airport, was voted “Best Airport” in the Middle East, succeeding in the two United Arab Emirates Airports located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
- Qatar Airways joined the OneWorld alliance in 2012 and became the first Gulf carrier to join the group. In 1999 airlines such as Qantas, Air Berlin, American Airlines and Finnair teamed up to form the counterpart of Star Alliance and SkyTeam.
- Qatar Airways is the first airline to operate all-new generation aircraft in its fleet. While most of the airlines just opt for one of them, the Doha-based airline made orders for the A380, A350, and Dreamliner.
- It operates the longest flight in the world from Doha to Auckland. The distance between Qatar’s capital and the biggest city in New Zealand is 14,536 kilometers.
- The first airline to land an Airbus a350 in the USA.
- It has one of the mixed largest fleets in the world and Qatar Executive is the largest G650ER operator in the world.
- Qatar Airways provides jobs for more than 45,000 people across the globe, of which more than 32,000 are airline employees.
- Qatar has one of the World’s Largest Business Lounge at Doha. The Al Mourjan Business Lounge is about 10 times the size of an Olympic size swimming pool.
- Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system is called Oryx One. Apart from some Airbus A320 family aircraft, all aircraft have personal seat-back television screens.
- It offers a frequent-flyer program called Privilege Club that offers exclusive benefits to
- Qatar Airways offers free Transit Visa and a complimentary stay at international hotels in Doha to travelers exploring Doha.
- Qatar Airways has many divisions, including:
- Qatar Aircraft Catering Company
- Doha International Airport
- Qatar Airways Holidays
- United Media Int
- Qatar Duty-Free
- Qatar Aviation Services
- Qatar Distribution Company
- Qatar Executive (private jet).
- Its environmental management system is certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment program (IEnvA)
-