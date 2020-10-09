Qatar Airways: Top 20 Interesting and Unknown Facts by

Qatar Airways has made it really big in the aviation industry in very little time and is giving stiff competition for its counterparts. The airline ranks among the best in the world and has bagged numerous prestigious awards for its services.

Top Interesting Facts About Qatar Airways

Founded in 1993, Qatar Airways started its operations in 1994 and gradually transformed into a five-star airline and a chief force in commercial aviation. In 2014, Qatar Airways became fully state-owned after the nation’s sovereign wealth fund bought out private shareholders. The headquarters and hub of Qatar Airways are in Doha. All flights operate outside Hamad International Airport.