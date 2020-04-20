The Ministry of Interior Monday announced that visitors in Qatar on tourist visas (on-arrival and priorly issued visas) can stay in the country without extending their visas or paying any fee, taking into account their inability to return to their home countries due to the closure of airports.
Once the country declares that the conditions have returned to normal and flights to their countries start operation, the visitors will be granted a grace period to leave the country, MoI said.
