Qatar was ranked among the top 10 international destinations where people from different countries wanted to move in, according to a report.

Created by Remitly — a financial startup that helps people send money abroad — the report analysed Google search data for 100 countries, looking at the average monthly search volume for phrases associated with “moving abroad”.

The company then ranked the most-searched locations among 100 countries. The data has revealed that there has been a 29% increase in global Google searches for ‘how to move abroad’ from January 2020 to October 2020.

In the report, citizens from as many as six countries have said they wanted to move into Qatar.

In the first place was Canada, wherein citizens from as many as 30 countries have said they want to move there, followed by Japan (13 countries), Spain (12 countries) and Germany (eight countries).

On Canada, Remitly pointed out that the appeal includes its high levels of safety, low unemployment rates, friendly locals and beautiful scenery.

Japan was preferred due to its “reputation for high safety levels, job opportunities and heavily-praised quality of life”, Remitly said, adding Spain is attractive due to its “great healthcare, general safety levels and the fantastic quality of life.”

After Qatar, were Australia, wherein people of as many as five countries have said they wanted to move in there, Switzerland (four countries), Portugal (three countries), the US (two countries) and the UK (two countries).