The Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait held its fifth session today through visual communication technology.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while the Kuwaiti side was chaired by HE Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Muhammad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Information.

During the fifth session of the Committee, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, enhancing cooperation and achieving more integration in various sectors, and exchanging views on issues of common concern.

On the sidelines of the committee’s fifth session meeting, the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait signed five memoranda of understanding, and the meeting minutes of the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements were signed on the part of the State of Qatar by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on the part of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Information.

The aforementioned agreements include memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the field of encouraging direct investment, in the field of civil service affairs and administrative development, and in the field of Islamic affairs between the governments of the two countries, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in various agricultural fields, and another on cooperation in the areas of improving implementation, construction and maintenance of roads during the work. The Joint Higher Joint Committee for Cooperation, in addition to the meeting minutes of the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the two countries.

At the outset of the State of Qatar’s speech during the fifth session of the committee’s meetings, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, pardoned the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, asking God Almighty to rest his mercy on the nation’s deceased He added, “We have lost a father, a great leader, and a leader who was characterized by wisdom, consideration and good opinion. He devoted his life and effort to serve his country, his Arab and Islamic nations and the world, and we in the State of Qatar will continue to remember with full appreciation and pride the noble stances of His Highness towards the State of Qatar and its people, especially during the current Gulf crisis.” “.

He said, “We ask God to grant success and payment to the sisterly State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah .. may God protect them.”

His Excellency affirmed that the holding of the fifth session of the Qatari-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee, at this time which is witnessing very delicate regional and international circumstances, is an embodiment of the wise political will of the leaders of the two countries, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah “may God preserve them”, as it reflects the depth and strength of the distinguished relationship and the close fraternal ties between our two countries, and said: “We look through this session to exchange views on issues of common interest, to strengthen cooperation and achieve more integration in various sectors to achieve the common interests of our two countries and our people. The two brothers. “

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed that the relations between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait are well-established relations that are emulated and are an example of the distinguished relations between countries, which have been reflected in the enhancement of the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and the increase in the pace of economic cooperation in an unprecedented manner.

In the political field, His Excellency expressed, “Our satisfaction in the State of Qatar for the conformity of visions with the sisterly State of Kuwait on regional and international issues, and we look forward to doubling coordination and cooperation between our two countries regarding issues of concern to our Gulf peoples, our Arab and Islamic nation and the world.”

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs thanked His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Information of the sisterly State of Kuwait, for the fraternal feelings contained in his speech and for the keenness he expressed to strengthen and strengthen brotherly relations between our two brotherly countries, and he wished That this session achieve the desired goals and desired results for the benefit of our two brotherly countries and peoples.