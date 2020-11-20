The relations between the State of Qatar and its sister Sultanate of Oman represent an example of one of the strongest strategic relations between two countries in the region, relations that derive their deep fraternal roots from the ties of history and geography and from the continuous support and care of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country and his brother His Majesty the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, until it reached the current level of development and integration in all fields.

The bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman were characterized by a kind of stability, stability and prosperity, as the factor of trust and mutual respect constituted the most important pillars of this relationship between the two countries, which share common visions, convergence of positions and coordination in all fields, and continuous consultation on regional and international issues.

Trade exchange

Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman have deepened their economic relationship, as trade exchange between Qatar and Oman recorded a big leap in recent years, as it rose from two billion riyals in 2016 to 3.8 billion riyals in 2017, before reaching more than 6.8 billion riyals during the past year. Recording a growth of 240% within two years.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, said that the number of joint Qatari Omani companies operating in the Qatari market has reached more than 350 companies operating in various sectors including services, energy, industry and others, while most of the Qatari investments in the Sultanate are distributed among shares, alliances and partnerships. In more than 200 Omani companies, in various sectors.

Thanks to 513 joint Omani-Qatari companies operating in both countries (361 of them are in Qatar); Mutual investments between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth in all fields, including agriculture, livestock, transportation, communications, energy, tourism and education.

In his turn, Mr. Muhammad bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice President of the Chamber, praised the great development of commercial relations between Qatar and Oman during the past two years. Bin Tawar reviewed the stages of cooperation between the two parties in the recent period, where a delegation of more than 120 Qatari businessmen visited the Sultanate during the first months of the blockade, a visit that had a great role in strengthening relations between companies in the two countries and achieved unrivaled success and witnessed Signing many important cooperation agreements and commercial deals.

His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman, described the relations between the two countries as exemplary and well-established since time immemorial, extending along tribal overlap, brotherhood and solidarity, in addition to coordination between them in all areas and convergence of views on regional and international issues. He said that the relations between Muscat and Doha are characterized by more openness and rapprochement due to the natural resources of the two countries, advanced industries and strong economies, in addition to their close geographical location and the strong historical relations that bind the two countries.

An example to be followed for

his part, His Excellency Najeeb bin Yahya Al-Balushi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Doha, describes the Qatari-Omani relations as strong fraternal relations rooted throughout history and based on trust, cooperation and mutual respect, and that they are based on trust and are an example to be followed, and are constantly witnessing development and expansion in In various fields, in fulfillment of the visions of the two wise leaders, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, may God preserve and protect them.

The Omani academic specializing in strategic affairs, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghailani, said in an interview with Al-Khaleej Online that the relations between the two countries have been in their modern form since the beginning of the seventies of the last century. And he added, “At that moment, the two countries were making their way towards building a modern state. And what is being cited here is that Oman borrowed the Qatari educational curricula that were applied in all stages of public education, and that metaphor continued until the mid-eighties of the twentieth century, “affirming that many Omanis who graduated from these curricula” are today in positions of leadership. “

He stressed that the relationship of the two countries has developed “in a steady manner, free from faults and troubles, and the views of Oman and Qatar have coincided in many regional issues.” He continued: “With the structural overlap in the relationship between the two countries through development and commercial projects, the relationship between them went beyond the official level to the popular level, as that relationship acquired a social character and penetrated into the folds of the Omani and Qatari societies, which have strengthened ties between them.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Awad Baqwer said that the Omani-Qatari relations are “historical and well-established between the leaders and peoples of the two brotherly countries, dating back decades, since the beginnings of the modern renaissance in the Sultanate and the sister state of Qatar.” He pointed out that there is continuous political coordination between the successive Qatari and Omani leaderships through their membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council, or through the Arab League and international organizations, in addition to the mutual love between the Qatari and Omani peoples.