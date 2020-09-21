The State of Qatar maintains a strategic partnership with the United Nations, and considers it one of its foreign policy priorities to promote a culture of peace, support the oppressed and refugees in conflict areas, and strengthen the fight against terrorism and crime in the world.

Qatar has always worked to achieve the goals of the international organization, including maintaining international peace and security, supporting international development efforts, promoting and entrenching human rights, providing humanitarian relief, and participating in collective efforts and initiatives to address current and emerging challenges facing the world.

Qatari’s keenness to support the organization politically and the

participation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of the State of Qatar, in the high-level meeting to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and the 75th session of the Assembly, is the largest sign of the great political support enjoyed by the partnership between Qatar And the international organization.

The Qatari Mission

The activities of the Qatari mission at the headquarters of the United Nations and its various organizations reflected Qatar’s pivotal role in achieving development goals, as officials of the organization and the General Assembly of the United Nations praised Qatar’s support to the organization, and that it achieved a lot, not only with regard to the commitment to support United Nations organizations, but Also laying the foundations regarding support for other countries, and extending a helping hand to many countries and civil society institutions in need.

The activities of the Qatari mission are not limited to related meetings only, as there is a Qatari partnership with the United Nations to enhance the role of preventive diplomacy in resolving disputes, and the State of Qatar today ranks first in the Arab world and sixth in the world in the list of the largest contributors to multi-partner funds.

Generous aid

The State of Qatar continues to provide financial contributions to the international organization and to more than 41 United Nations bodies and institutions with the aim of supporting urgent relief projects in the fields of development and humanitarian aid to countries of the world.

On the sidelines of the eighteenth Doha Forum in December 2018, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the State of Qatar has provided support for financing United Nations organizations in the amount of 500 million US dollars, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al The second Emir of the country, with the aim of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two sides.

His Excellency and His Excellency Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, also witnessed the signing of a number of agreements between Doha and the international organization, including an agreement to host the Doha International Center for Combating Terrorism, and another for the opening of an office for the United Nations Development Program in Doha and a representative office in Doha for the United Nations for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. And an office of the International Organization for Migration and agreements to provide annual support for each of the following UN organizations, the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Qatar Fund for Development and the following UN organizations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Development Program until 2023, including the signing of a grant agreement for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) project to establish laboratories for accelerating the development impact in 60 developing countries.

His Excellency affirmed that the signing of agreements between the State of Qatar and the United Nations stems from the depth of the solid and established relationship between the State of Qatar and the various United Nations institutions, and in line with the State of Qatar’s foreign policy and its shared responsibility as an active partner in the international community towards achieving international peace and security, achieving sustainable development, combating terrorism and other common challenges. .

His Excellency explained that the State of Qatar was ranked sixth in the world and first in the Arab world as one of the largest contributors to multi-partner funds for the year 2017, explaining that Doha’s efforts in this regard stem from its firm belief in the importance of strengthening international cooperation to reach the desired goals within an effective international partnership to enhance this cooperation. To promote the lofty purposes of the United Nations Charter and to achieve human well-being.

Crime prevention

Doha had hosted the thirteenth meeting of the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Conference in 2015, which carried the “Doha Declaration” as a comprehensive and integrated international action plan for crime prevention. Then the State of Qatar funded a wide international program implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to help states implement recommendations Doha Declaration.

Since the start of the implementation of the Global Program of the Doha Declaration in 2016, more than thirty thousand professionals in more than 190 countries have benefited from its activities. The Global Program has also provided special direct technical assistance to 34 countries, and has undertaken unique initiatives such as the Global Judicial Integrity Network and education programs from For justice and protection of youth from crime through sport and prison rehabilitation.

Fighting terrorism

Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations, to establish the “Office of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Program” to be based in Doha, which confirms the confidence of the international community in Qatar’s efforts to combat terrorism and address its roots and causes.

UNRWA Support The

Secretary-General of the International Organization, António Guterres, praised Qatar’s support for the organization, stressing during the United Nations Day celebration that Qatar is one of the largest contributors to the United Nations funds.

He also praised Qatar’s support for refugees, especially towards the crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees – UNRWA, as Qatar refuses to bring the Palestinians to their knees by putting pressure on them in terms of the final settlement statuses and its pending issues, foremost among which is the issue of refugees and the right to return for the Palestinians to their homes and build their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Refugee File

His Excellency Ambassador Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, announced that the Qatari government contributions to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for the period 2014-2019 amounted to more than 200 million US dollars, which included assistance to refugees and displaced persons in many countries, including Syria and Yemen. Iraq, Libya and Sudan, as well as refugee-receiving countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and Bangladesh.

The efforts made by the State of Qatar and the Qatari institutions have made a big difference in alleviating the suffering of the affected refugees and displaced persons, and the State of Qatar has spared no effort to stand by the Syrian brothers with the intensification of the displacement crisis and the Syrian refugees, as the amount of material and in-kind humanitarian aid that has been provided since the beginning of the Syrian crisis has reached more From 1.6 billion dollars.

Climate protection,

Qatar and the United Nations bring together a partnership for climate protection, and in this context Qatar’s prominent support is highlighted in 2019, as the United Nations website highlighted media interest in the support announced by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, during the Climate Action Summit that preceded the session General debates of the 74th UN General Assembly.

The site praised the contribution of the State of Qatar, describing the contribution of 100 million dollars to support small island developing states and least developed countries to deal with climate change, natural hazards, environmental challenges and build capacity to face their devastating effects.

The site said that among other things that the State of Qatar has undertaken in the field of combating climate change, it hosted the eighteenth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Doha Carbon and Energy Forum, in which international experts participated to formulate policy recommendations. the public. In addition, Qatar has spared no effort in making the negotiations for the 2015 Paris climate agreement successful.

The headquarters of the organization:

Qatar’s partnership with the United Nations included support for the special headquarters of the United Nations, as Qatar provided support, before the end of the year, to renovate and modernize the halls of the organization’s headquarters in Geneva, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, inaugurated Hall No. After being refurbished and modernized with the support of the State of Qatar, worth 22 million Swiss francs.