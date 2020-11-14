In response to an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, His Excellency President Qais Saeed, President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, will arrive in Doha tomorrow, Saturday, on a state visit to the country.

On Sunday, His Highness will discuss with the Tunisian president the close bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, ways to support and strengthen them, and issues of common concern.

This visit comes as a continuation of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, which witnessed a great development and coordination of positions on many of the region’s files over the past years.

Last February, His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter following joint talks with President Qais Saeed: Our discussions with the brothers in Tunisia were constructive and fruitful thanks to the great consensus between us. We have a common will to give additional impetus to the distinguished relations between Qatar and Tunisia in various fields, and we look forward to employing the capabilities of our two countries in the service of the interests of the two peoples and Arab causes.

The visit of Tunisian President Kais Saied to Qatar is a continuation of the series of reciprocal visits between the leaders of the two countries, to improve the level of bilateral relations. Last February, His Highness paid an official visit to Tunisia that lasted two days, preceded by visits in 2014 and November 2016, during which Qatar provided financial assistance during the visit. To Tunisia with a value of $ 1.25 billion to support the Tunisian economy on the sidelines of the investment conference in Tunisia, and in March 2019 to attend the Arab summit.

In May 2016, the late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi visited Doha, and in March 2019 the Qatari-Tunisian Joint Higher Committee held its seventh meeting.

** Urgent medical aid

* On April 16th, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received a phone call from Tunisian President Qais Saeed, during which they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries, aspects of strengthening and developing them, and a number of regional issues. During the call, they discussed ways to combat and prevent the Coronavirus “Covid-19” to limit its spread.

* On April 27, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, directed to send urgent medical aid to Tunisia, in support of its efforts to combat the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

* On May 2, His Highness received a phone call from President Qais Saeed, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the urgent medical assistance, especially the field hospital, which Qatar provided to help Tunisians fight Corona. During the call, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the two countries and aspects of strengthening and developing them.

* On August 14, His Highness received a phone call from President Qais Saeed, during which they discussed close bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for strengthening them, in addition to discussing developments on the regional and international arenas of common concern.

* On June 22, the Tunisian embassy in Doha said that Tunisia found all support and support from its sister Qatar, at a time when the world is facing the Corona virus “Covid 19”, one of the deadliest epidemics in humanity.

In a statement, the Tunisian embassy noted the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, to send urgent medical aid to support the health institutions in Tunisia. In addition to the rapid response from the State of Qatar to the request to establish a field hospital in Qibli city to treat critical cases, equipped with one hundred beds and twenty respirators.

The statement added: The Qatari tide of solidarity was also evident through the important financial support provided by the Qatari companies present in Tunisia, as well as the Qatar Charity Association, to support the efforts of the Tunisian state in besieging the epidemic.

In its statement, the embassy pointed out that “these initiatives are to be thanked and appreciated by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Qais Saeed, during his telephone conversations with his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for what they showed of true meanings for the sincere brotherhood that unites the two brother peoples.”

She explained that “this support also included Tunisians present in the State of Qatar, and the evacuation of those stranded from them is a manifestation of the automatic support provided by the State of Qatar to Tunisia. Tunisia highly appreciates the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the evacuation of more than 1,500 Tunisians present in the State of Qatar, as well as a significant number of Tunisians stranded in Asia.” Africa through Doha. “

The Tunisian embassy thanked the Qatar Airways company and said that it has proven to be a “lifeline” to help more than a million people of various nationalities return to their homes and deliver medical aid to various parts of the world.

The embassy affirmed in its statement that, “Despite Qatar’s preoccupation with fighting the Corona epidemic, the sister has demonstrated that it is the bearer of the banner of human solidarity through the medical aid it provided to more than 20 developing and developed countries, and its pledge to provide 20 million dollars to support the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, in addition to Significant donations that you have made, directly or through regional and international organizations and bodies.