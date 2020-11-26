The meeting of the sixth session of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee, which is being held in Ankara today, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country and his brother His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, reflects the firm commitment and sincere desire of the leaderships of the two countries to enhance joint cooperation relations And upgrading it for the good of the two peoples and the two brotherly states.

This session will deal with ways to consolidate the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries in various fields, exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to signing a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding.

It is expected that cooperation agreements and new memoranda of understanding between the two countries will include economic, investment and industrial cooperation, international trade, free zones and water resources management, Islamic and religious affairs and other areas of cooperation, as the new agreements will raise the number signed between the two sides to about 60 agreements and elevate bilateral relations to the same level. Comprehensive strategic partnership.

New agreements are signed annually during the strategic committee meetings that are held periodically between the two countries at the highest level since its establishment in 2014, which reflects the two countries’ determination to strengthen and diversify areas of cooperation between them for the benefit of the two peoples and the two countries.

The sixth session was preceded by a series of meetings, contacts and various consultations between the two countries at various levels. His Excellency the Turkish President paid a working visit to Doha on the seventh of last October, during which he discussed with his brother, His Highness, the Emir of the country, the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various ways. Domains. During the meeting held at Al-Bahr Palace, His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Turkish President exchanged views on the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas and issues of common concern.

On the fifth of this November, the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting for the Sixth Session of the Supreme Strategic Committee was held in the city of / Antalya / Turkey, with the aim of strengthening the strong brotherly ties and strategic relations. During this meeting, the State of Qatar was represented by His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşolu, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the twenty-ninth of last September, through visual communication technology, the Qatari-Turkish Business Forum was held, with the number of participating companies reaching about 1500 companies, including 1100 Turkish companies and 400 Qatari companies.

In addition, the Joint Technical Committee, emerging from the agreement on the employment of Turkish workers in the State of Qatar, held its second meeting, through visual communication technology yesterday / Wednesday /, during which topics related to the use of skilled workers from the Republic of Turkey in the State of Qatar were discussed, as well as the employment fair in which the side will be presented Al-Turki has the skills of Turkish workers available to the Qatari labor market, and coordination with the Qatar Chamber to hold the exhibition through visual communication technology.

The relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields rise to the desired levels of complementary partnership thanks to the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country and his brother His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, and these relations are still growing day after day at steady pace and in accordance with a clear strategy It is based on mutual respect, common interests and noble goals, with a great political consensus and harmony between the two countries and an agreement and congruence of views on many regional and international issues and files.

Fraternal relations between Doha and Ankara are flourishing and strengthening day after day and are transforming into tangible reality and model agreements, based on good intentions and lofty goals that the countries strive to achieve and achieve, whether at the level of bilateral relations or at the regional and international levels. The Higher Strategic Committee has set Qatari-Turkish relations on a path that guarantees It has growth and development, fortifies its achievements and anticipates its promising prospects. The great development achieved by these relations is a reflection of the will, determination, common interest and comprehensive care that it enjoys on the part of the wise leadership in both brother countries.

The Qatari-Turkish relations have proven on all occasions and positions its strength and credibility, and that what is between the two countries is a lofty and deep fraternal and strategic partnership and a solid real alliance that cannot be shaken by any situations, tribulations or crises.

The trade and economic relations between Qatar and Turkey are also witnessing continuous growth and development, as the volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased to more than two billion dollars during 2019, and Turkish exports to Qatar have tripled during the past five years, and Turkey ranked fourth in terms of Qatari imports during the half The first of this year. The number of Qatari companies operating in Turkey reached about one hundred and eighty companies, and Qatari companies are the third largest investors in the field of contracting in the Turkish market, and Turkey is the preferred destination for Qataris, whether for investment or tourism.

The volume of Qatari investment in Turkey exceeds twenty-two billion dollars, covering all commercial, tourism and agricultural activities, the energy sector, defense industries, the real estate sector and banks, and more than five hundred Turkish companies operate in the State of Qatar working in various vital fields, and Turkish construction companies contribute to infrastructure projects in Qatar. Its value since 2000 has amounted to more than eighteen billion dollars, and more than 11 thousand Turkish citizens work in various sectors, projects, and local and foreign companies residing in Qatar.