The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday announced 1,097 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, as many as 1,711 new recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 62,172.

The MoPH said in a statement that during the last 24 hours, nine new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications from Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 240.

The ministry said that the infected individuals contracted the virus from other infected people, and stressed that proactive testing contributes to early detection.





The confirmed cases were admitted into quarantine in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary health care according to the health status of each case.

The MoPH said that the deaths recorded Wednesday were of two patients aged 67 and 78, respectively and receiving medical care in intensive care units. The ministry offered sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the deceased.

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 4,302 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 304,801 have been tested so far in Qatar. The total number of infected people in Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak is 83,174.

The total number of current active cases is 20,920. The total number of people currently under acute hospital care is 1,118, including 122 acute hospital admissions in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is 82.

The MoPH confirmed that efforts to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and reducing the impact of the virus greatly thanks to the preventive measures taken, and the awareness and co-operation of all members of society. It added that there are relatively low average numbers in relation to the recorded cases of new hospital admissions.

The ministry also stated that Qatar has now started to overcome the peak phase of the Covid-19 outbreak thanks to the measures taken by the State, along with the commitment of the community members to the recommendations and preventive instructions, the most important of which are social distancing and staying at home and not going out except for necessity as well as using medical masks.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centres for testing, the ministry said emphasising that the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover.

The main screening centres include Muaither Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, Umm Slal Health Centre and Al Gharafa Health Centre.

The MoPH reaffirmed the necessity for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict methods and precautions to reduce the risk of infection and work to protect them from infection by refraining from social visits, wearing the mask and cleansing the hands when near them.

The ministry said that Qatar began on Monday lifting the restrictions imposed to combat the epidemic gradually in four stages that will last until September 1, based on the extensive data and studies conducted by the authorities concerned in the country.

In this context, it stressed that the application of preventive measures must continue in the phases of gradually lifting of the restrictions that were applied in the country as a result of the spread of the Covid-19, as failure to adhere to precautionary measures during the next stage will lead to the return of the virus to the country.

The MoPH stressed that the gradual lifting of restrictions came after a thorough study of the situation in Qatar and from similar experiences in many countries that have succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus after gradually lifting the restrictions.

The ministry warned that lifting the restrictions gradually does not mean the disappearance of Covid-19, pointing out that during the planning of the relaxation of restrictions, attention was given to priorities to ensure avoiding the risks that may arise as a result of lifting them.

Each stage will be subject to evaluation and review based on the extent of the virus spread as the success of each stage depends on the commitment of everyone to implement the required precautions.

The MoPH also stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world posed a great challenge to all countries and affected each country in a different way. Therefore, it is important to realise that all the precautionary measures are aimed at primarily to protect public health and individuals from this virus, taking into account all other aspects of life, whether social or economic.

The MoPH also recommended visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: June 17 2020 07:27 PM