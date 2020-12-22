Qatar – Apply for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Change Company Address

Companies can apply online to issue No Objection Certificate from the concerned department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to change their addresses.

All companies should have a valid registration in the establishments’ system.

Apply Online

The first step is to log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by clicking on the MOI Services tab and selection the E-services option. If you do not have an account with the MOI e-portal, you have to register for the services using your smart card. Once logged in; Select the required transaction type (Personal for the smart card owner or Company Name for the authorized person). In the next page click on “No Objection Certificates – Companies” option on the dashboard then click on the “Change Address” link. Enter the basic details about the applicant in the “Change Address” page and then enter current and new address details. Attach the required documents in the “Attachments” page which include: commercial register, commercial license, establishment ID, and building permit. Review the inserted data and confirm its validity in the “Summary” page. Click on “Send” button to confirm sending the request to the selected entity at the beginning of the request. The NOC will be processed by the MOI and can be printed on your MOI e-portal.

Note:

You can also apply for the NOC through the Metrash2 Mobile App.

Ads by Google

Required Documents [ edit ]

Smart ID card of an authorized individual. Commercial register certificate of the company commercial license of the company Establishment ID. Building permit

Ministry of Interior

E-mail: info@moi.gov.qa

Phone: + 974 2366666, 44330000

Fax: + 974 44322927

Website:MOI contacts

Metrash2

Ads by Google

Eligibility [ edit ]

Companies owning establishment card are eligible to make the online application for the NOC so as to change their address in the Ministry of Interior (MOI) database.

All companies should have a valid registration in the establishments’ system to carry out this application.

Fees [ edit ]

This application is done free of charge

Validity [ edit ]

The NOC has a one-time validity and it’s not transferable.

Documents to Use [ edit ]

Please attach documents that can be used by people. e.g. links

Ads by Google

Sample Documents [ edit ]

Please attach sample completed documents that would help other people.

Processing Time [ edit ]

Immediate

Related Videos [ edit ]

Videos explaining the procedure or to fill the applications. Attach videos using the following tag <&video type='website'>video ID|width|height<&/video&> from external websites. Please remove the '&' inside the tags during implementation. Website = allocine, blip, dailymotion, facebook, gametrailers, googlevideo, html5, metacafe, myspace, revver, sevenload, viddler, vimeo, youku, youtube width = 560, height = 340, Video ID = Can be obtained from the URL of webpage where the video is displayed. e.g In the following url 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0US7oR_t3M' Video ID is 'Y0US7oR_t3M'.

Ads by Google

Instructions [ edit ]

Please provide other instructions related to the certificate/documents. e.g. The state office holds birth records since january 1908.

Required Information [ edit ]

Date of application /Authorized person Name of the company Name of the company current address of the company new address of the company Details of company registration Details of company license

Ads by Google

Need for the Document [ edit ]

This application allows a company to change its company address details in the Ministry of Interior Database.

Information which might help [ edit ]

Application for the NOC is done online or through the Metrash2 smart mobile app.

One has to have a smart card/ establishment card to access Metrash2 mobile app.

Other uses of the Document/Certificate [ edit ]

The document is used for identification purposes.

Ads by Google

Others [ edit ]

More information which might help people.