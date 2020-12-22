Qatar – Apply for No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Change Company Address

- Companies can apply online to issue No Objection Certificate from the concerned department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to change their addresses.
- All companies should have a valid registration in the establishments’ system.
Apply Online
- The first step is to log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by clicking on the MOI Services tab and selection the E-services option.
- If you do not have an account with the MOI e-portal, you have to register for the services using your smart card.
- Once logged in; Select the required transaction type (Personal for the smart card owner or Company Name for the authorized person).
- In the next page click on “No Objection Certificates – Companies” option on the dashboard then click on the “Change Address” link.
- Enter the basic details about the applicant in the “Change Address” page and then enter current and new address details.
- Attach the required documents in the “Attachments” page which include: commercial register, commercial license, establishment ID, and building permit.
- Review the inserted data and confirm its validity in the “Summary” page.
- Click on “Send” button to confirm sending the request to the selected entity at the beginning of the request.
- The NOC will be processed by the MOI and can be printed on your MOI e-portal.
Note:
- You can also apply for the NOC through the Metrash2 Mobile App.
Ads by Google
Required Documents[edit]
- Smart ID card of an authorized individual.
- Commercial register certificate of the company
- commercial license of the company
- Establishment ID.
- Building permit
Office Locations & Contacts[edit]
Ministry of Interior
E-mail: info@moi.gov.qa
Phone: + 974 2366666, 44330000
Fax: + 974 44322927
Website:MOI contacts
Ads by Google
Eligibility[edit]
- Companies owning establishment card are eligible to make the online application for the NOC so as to change their address in the Ministry of Interior (MOI) database.
- All companies should have a valid registration in the establishments’ system to carry out this application.
Fees[edit]
- This application is done free of charge
Validity[edit]
- The NOC has a one-time validity and it’s not transferable.
Documents to Use[edit]
Please attach documents that can be used by people. e.g. links
Ads by Google
Sample Documents[edit]
Please attach sample completed documents that would help other people.
Processing Time[edit]
- Immediate
Related Videos[edit]
Videos explaining the procedure or to fill the applications. Attach videos using the following tag <&video type='website'>video ID|width|height<&/video&> from external websites. Please remove the '&' inside the tags during implementation. Website = allocine, blip, dailymotion, facebook, gametrailers, googlevideo, html5, metacafe, myspace, revver, sevenload, viddler, vimeo, youku, youtube width = 560, height = 340, Video ID = Can be obtained from the URL of webpage where the video is displayed. e.g In the following url 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0US7oR_t3M' Video ID is 'Y0US7oR_t3M'.
Ads by Google
Instructions[edit]
Please provide other instructions related to the certificate/documents. e.g. The state office holds birth records since january 1908.
Required Information[edit]
- Date of application /Authorized person
- Name of the company
- Name of the company
- current address of the company
- new address of the company
- Details of company registration
- Details of company license
Ads by Google
Need for the Document[edit]
- This application allows a company to change its company address details in the Ministry of Interior Database.
Information which might help[edit]
- Application for the NOC is done online or through the Metrash2 smart mobile app.
- One has to have a smart card/ establishment card to access Metrash2 mobile app.
Other uses of the Document/Certificate[edit]
The document is used for identification purposes.
External Links[edit]
Ads by Google
Others[edit]
More information which might help people.