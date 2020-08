The Qatari Armed Forces are participating, for the first time, in the Military Games ‘Tank Biathlon 2020 Competition’, held in the Russian Federation. This competition is held annually, with the participation of 16 countries, and will continue until September 6. HE Armed Forces’ Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Training, Major General Hamad Ahmed al-Nuaimi, and the Qatar’s Military Attaché to Russia, Nautical Brigadier General Mubarak Rashid al-Sulaiti attended the function.