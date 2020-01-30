Doha

Qatar and Bangladesh are likely to sign a couple of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit of Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad al Muraikhi to Dhaka next month, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahriar Alam has said.

Talking to Qatar Tribune on the sidelines of the concluding session of the three-day ‘Made In Bangladesh’ exhibition, Alam said he had very productive meetings with Muraikhi and the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor bin Ebrahim al Mahmoud on boosting bilateral trade relations.

According to him, with visionary leaderships and large workforce, Qatar and Bangladesh can increase the present bilateral trade volume of $200 million, especially in industries and services sectors.

Alam said that Bangladesh has expertise and the two countries can cooperate in various sectors for mutual benefit.

“For example, Qatar can benefit from Bangladesh’s experience in Free Zones area. Bangladesh has eight export processing zones, whereas another 100 economic zones are being set up,” he remarked.

Bangladesh has four hi-tech parks in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Jessore while two more are in the pipeline. Besides, Bangladesh is the second largest supplier of IT professionals.

The minister also congratulated the Bangladeshi community in Qatar for successfully organising the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ exhibition and said he was pleased to see the interest of Qatari investors and traders in Bangladeshi products.

Alam said this was the first time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh High Tech Park Authority and Ministry of Commerce played a critical role in organising this edition of ‘Made In Bangladesh’ exhibition.

He also thanked Qatar Financial Center and Qatar Investment Authority for their support.

Source:qatar-tribune.com