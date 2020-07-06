The Shura Council held its regular session today in its forty-eighth session, in a social separation system, headed by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Speaker of the Council.

At the beginning of the session, the Speaker of the Shura Council briefed the Council on the content of the meeting that he held with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Office for Counter-Terrorism, last Tuesday, through visual communication technology. To prevent and combat terrorism, in implementation of the memorandum of understanding that they signed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the seventeenth of last February, and stipulated that the Shura Council and the United Nations should enter into direct arrangements to establish the office of the United Nations program to combat terrorism concerned with parliamentary participation in preventing and combating terrorism, to be located In the State of Qatar, its activities cover the parliaments of the countries of the world, explaining that it was agreed during the meeting to intensify efforts to establish this office as soon as possible.

His Excellency also briefed the Council on his participation on the same day in the five-party meeting held by the Inter-Parliamentary Union through videoconferencing technology, and included in his side, as the President of the 140th General Assembly of the Union that was held in Doha in April 2019, the Presidents of the General Assembly of the former and upcoming Federation and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, The Secretary-General of the Federation and the heads of the Union’s geopolitical groups.

The meeting, which was addressed by His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the parliaments of the countries of the world in order to achieve sustainable development and maintain international peace and security, and the challenges facing the countries of the world today due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) were discussed. ), And the role of parliaments in addressing this epidemic and reducing its health, economic, and social impacts.

Then His Excellency Mr. Fahd bin Mubarak Al-Khayareen, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, read Decree No. 60 of 2020 to dissolve the forty-eighth ordinary session of the Council as of Tuesday, the sixteenth of Dhu Al-Qi’dah in 1441 AH corresponding to the seventh of July 2020.

At the end of the session, His Excellency the President of the Council delivered a speech on the occasion of resolving the current session of the Council, which was raised at the beginning of his name and in the name of the members of the Council the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, may God protect him, for his continuous support and continuous support to the Council With its responsibilities and tasks.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud expressed the council’s appreciation for the cooperation and responsiveness it found from the esteemed government towards its proposals and recommendations, noting that the council was able in the current session to complete all the projects it received Laws and decrees by-laws, which were transmitted along with proposals and recommendations regarding them to the government, in addition to topics proposed by the Council for public discussion.

At the conclusion of his speech, His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council offered his sincere appreciation to the members of the Council for their efforts, whether in the plenary sessions of the Council or through its specialized committees and for the seriousness, responsibility and tireless work shown by members during their discussions in the spirit of one team.