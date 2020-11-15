His Excellency Major General Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Fattis Al-Marri, Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chairman of the Qatar Air Sports Committee, chaired the first preparatory meeting for the World Championships for Parachute Jumping “Seism” in its forty-fourth session, which is hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, from 15-30 November 2021.

Doha’s victory in this hosting came after the approval of the International Council for Military Sports, “Seism”, on the Qatari file, the presence of Colonel Gurnt Ztenchoper, Head of Parachute Jumping at the International Council for Military Sports, to Doha, and the handing over of the hosting certificate to His Excellency Major General Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Fattis Al-Marri, Commander of the Joint Special Forces.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed the members, stressing that this hosting is a fruit of the unlimited support and the full and comprehensive care enjoyed by the sport by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, the Commander-in-Chief of the Qatari Armed Forces.

His Excellency was keen to thank His Excellency Dr. Khaled bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, for the formation of the committee that will contribute to the success of the major world championship, especially in light of the country’s preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and a continuation of the achievements of the Qatar skydiving team.

During the meeting that took place a year before the start of the tournament, which will start on the same date on November 15 of next year, preparations began to form committees to work early for excellence in hosting Qatar’s 2021 Parachute Jumping World Championship … which is a continuation of Doha’s successes in hosting major tournaments.

His Excellency Major General Al-Marri expressed his happiness at the start of work in preparing for the seismic championship, indicating that they will work hard to organize the World Military Skydiving Championship in its forty-fourth session in 2021 in an ideal and distinct manner.

He pointed out that the countries participating in the world championships in Doha are expected to reach about 45 countries, pointing out that Qatar will seek to present a distinguished version of the tournament capable of enhancing confidence and cohesion among the participants and developing and strengthening cultures at the international level.

The International Military Sports Council “Seism” has also approved the files of China and Austria, as China hosted the 2019 World Championships.