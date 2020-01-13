Qatar and Bulgaria yesterday signed an agreement for co-operation in the field of education, scientific research and technology, in a bid to consolidate and expand friendship ties and enhance co-operation in the fields of public education, higher education, scientific research and technology between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Mohamed Abdul Wahed Ali al-Hammadi, and the Minister of Education and Science of Bulgaria, Krasimir Valchev, during a meeting in Doha yesterday.

The two ministers agreed to develop the performance of the public education system in both countries, and the important issues of common interest in educational and research fields and ways to support and enhance them were also reviewed.

