Qatar Business Incubation Center, one of the largest mixed-use business incubators in the Middle East and North Africa and a subsidiary of Qatar Development Bank, has announced the selection of its latest emerging and developing companies to obtain investment opportunities.

During the project presentation day, the incubator celebrated the thirteenth batch of graduates from the Lean Entrepreneurship Program in the incubator, which it hosted within a new context that combined live Internet broadcasting and the actual presence of companies, who will complete the incubation journey and get more monetary investment and other benefits.

The live part of the event witnessed the participation of a select group of startups and developing companies who submitted their bids to the Incubation and Investment Committee.

The ceremony was broadcast live on YouTube for the participation of the audience and potential investors, and the interactive event allowed the fans in general and investors in particular to ask questions and comment on a group of startups incubated in Qatar Business Incubation and Incubator Digital Manara in partnership with / I want /, directly via live chat. .

On this occasion, Hamad bin Dashan Al-Qahtani, Director General of Qatar Business Incubation Center, affirmed the incubator’s commitment to providing support to entrepreneurs and contributing to the transition in the State of Qatar towards a knowledge-based economy.

“Our entrepreneurs are presenting their projects through an innovative online platform, for the first time, to present their ideas in a safe manner and in line with the precautionary measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added, pointing out that the project presentation day this year witnessed a remarkable success, as it attracted local and international investors through the screen. To pledge to fund our promising startups.

With the support of Qatar National Bank, the event hosted prominent figures in the local entrepreneurship system and many incubated startups, noting that the participating startups were selected since last December and are now looking for unique opportunities for investment and financing.

After the project presentation day concluded, investors were able to set dates to meet promising startups to discuss incubation and ways of fruitful cooperation in the future.

Winning companies that have showcased their projects are: Find a Nurse, E-Qatar, Fasrly, ASAAP, iFor Build, Debito, Printle, Material Bids and C-Wallet.

It is worth noting that QBIC will continue to provide support, advice and guidance to emerging companies selected to participate in the project presentation day as part of their contribution to developing an advanced business system and providing a sustainable business environment for entrepreneurs in the State of Qatar to focus on transforming their ideas into commercial projects.