Business Visas allow non-Qataris to conduct business and work in the country on a temporary basis. There are two types of business visas:

72-hour Business Visa – This visa is issued on arrival, and is extendible for a further 72 hours. The visa is suited to those who wish to visit the country on short-term business trips. Applicants are required to carry proper documentation proving the purpose of their trip.

Business Visa – This visa is available for new expatriate workers and persons conducting short-term contractual work in Qatar. The visa is valid for a maximum of three months, and must be arranged in advance by an approved company or institution operating in Qatar.

REQUIREMENTS: