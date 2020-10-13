The State of Qatar called for building an international consensus around a comprehensive international agreement on combating the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes, which is integrated into its framework and does not exclude any of the existing international and regional instruments.

In a speech to the Tenth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime being held in Vienna, Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al-Mal, Advisor to His Excellency the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Committee to Follow Up the Implementation of the Global Program of the Doha Declaration, stressed the need to address safe havens for illicit financial flows and the economy. Based on crime, money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking, and strengthening measures aimed at uncovering criminal proceeds and safe havens.

His Excellency called for greater international attention to be paid to the new crimes, especially cybercrime, which has an increasing risk for everyone, noting that the State of Qatar was among the victims of cybercrime and the use of cyberspace to piracy its news and sports sites and violate the intellectual property rights of Qatari companies.

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the adoption by the General Assembly of the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Al-Mal said: This agreement has become a pioneering model and an important tool in the international pluralism system and in the rule of law in international relations, in strengthening multilateral institutions, and in strengthening the interdependence between sustainable development. And the rule of law, and contributed to advancing the peace and stability of the world, is also considered among the important tools to confront the tendencies of unilateralism, isolation and adventurous policies that violate international law.

He added, “The State of Qatar is proud of its role in supporting the agreement and implementing its provisions at the national and international levels. Its hosting of the Thirteenth Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2015 and the issuance of its historic declaration, the Doha Declaration, was a milestone in our joint effort. Then the State of Qatar added this effort by funding the program.” The global program for the implementation of the Doha Declaration, which is the largest program offered by one country in the history of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, as the program has become a model for the support provided by countries to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al-Mal reviewed what the global program has achieved to implement the Doha Declaration, and said in this regard: “More than (52) thousand people from (186) countries have benefited from direct capacity-building activities, and the program has reached two million people from more than ( 190 countries, and the program produced more than (200) educational materials, and communicated with (1,2) million children and students, and in the pillar of judicial integrity, the program trained (1600) judges, and fifty jurisdictions from different countries of the world became experimental sites for training tools on practices and ethics. In the judiciary, (11) countries were supported in the field of prison infrastructure and the rehabilitation of prisoners, and within the pillar of crime prevention among young people, (13) thousand young people were trained.

His Excellency affirmed that the global program of the Doha Declaration is still providing more for sustainable development and the rule of law in international relations.