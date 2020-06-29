Qatar Chamber’s Tourism and Exhibition Committee held a webinar to discuss the latest developments in the tourism sector, and the most important obstacles facing it under the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, Qatar Chamber said the webinar was led by board member and committee chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed bin Abdulla al-Thani in the presence of members.

The webinar also discussed the preparations of hotels and tourism offices in the framework of the gradual lifting of the government’s health and safety restrictions, as well as the rebound of tourism activities in the country.

Sheikh Hamad said the committee is currently identifying the most important obstacles faced by hotel owners and travel offices due to the impact of the pandemic on the tourism and travel sectors.

He noted that the committee is also working on proposals and recommendations for developing the private tourism sector after the rebounding of economic activities from the gradual lifting of restrictions, and to identify the vision of the private sector for the coming period.

He also affirmed that this vision will be submitted to Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and to other relevant government bodies.

Sheikh Hamad pointed out that the committee, in co-operation with other parties concerned, is constantly discussing developments in the tourism sector and the organization of exhibitions after the health crisis ends.

He said the sector was highly-affected by the suspension of travel and closure of airports worldwide, and the cancellation of tourism-related exhibitions and events, noting that the pandemic’s impact resulted in the cancellation of travel reservations, a refund of advance fees, and other losses to travel offices and exhibitions.