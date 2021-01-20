The Qatar Chamber participated in the first conference of the chambers of commerce and industry of the member states of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, which was held today through visual communication technology.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the seventeenth ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue countries, with a large participation of representatives of federations and chambers of commerce and industry in Asian countries.

In his speech at the conference, Mr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice President of the Qatar Chamber, said that the State of Qatar is keen to strengthen trade and economic cooperation relations with the member states of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, noting that trade cooperation relations between the Qatari and Asian sides have witnessed great development and growth in recent times. Last.

He pointed out that the Asian continent embraces many successful Qatari investments, and that there are many investments that are being prepared in the near future, stressing that the State of Qatar has achieved a number of achievements and successes during the past year, despite the challenges presented by the outbreak of the Coronavirus Covid-19. It has disrupted supply chains and affected businesses in all countries of the world.

He explained that Qatar was keen, during this crisis, to maintain its commercial relations with friendly countries, as well as to strengthen international cooperation to ensure the continuity of commercial movement as an important engine for economic recovery.

Ibn Tawar reviewed the efforts made by the State of Qatar in implementing the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus and reduce its economic and social effects, noting that the Qatari government has allocated a financial package estimated at 75 billion Qatari riyals to support the economy and to help the private sector overcome the negative effects of the pandemic.

Ibn Tawar called on the conference participants, including representatives of Asian countries, to take advantage of the strength and durability of the Qatari economy and the incentives it offers to investors to establish partnerships, business and investments in Qatar .. explaining that there are many opportunities available in the Qatari market in all sectors thanks to the advanced infrastructure. And the incentives provided by the free zones, in addition to legislation and laws that encourage investment.

He pointed out that investors in Qatar have a great opportunity to finance, develop and operate projects in many sectors such as food security, sports, health, education, logistics and others.