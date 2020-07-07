His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the Qatar Chamber and President of the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar, said that the challenges facing the private sector are still great, but we believe that the issuance of the law on public-private partnerships will have a significant impact in stimulating the work of the private sector benefiting from the acceleration of the pace Project launching and implementation.

The President of the Qatar Chamber stated during the conference on developing the partnership between the public and private sectors that was held this morning through video communication, that the Qatar Chamber played an important role in developing the idea of ​​the law regulating the partnership between the two sectors, through holding the first conference for partnership between the two sectors in 2009, and the Chamber also contributed to Laying the basic building blocks for the partnership law project in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

His Excellency stressed that the issuance of the law of partnership between the two sectors is an affirmation by the rational leadership and the esteemed government of the importance of the private sector and its role in sustainable development, and the law will represent a strong push for the private sector to participate in joint projects with the government.

It was launched this morning under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Trade and Industry, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the Qatar Chamber, a conference on developing partnership between the public and private sectors, with the participation of more than 15 local and international speakers.