Qatar Charity announced the names of the winning students in the fourth edition of the “Future Writers” program, which is concerned with developing students’ writing skills, and celebrated them and honored the program’s sponsor and its partners in a closing ceremony that was organized remotely.

The ceremony, which was attended by His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Derham, President of Qatar University, and Mr. Youssef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, were honored. 28 male and female students who won the program out of 2,355 participants and 287 schools from public and private schools and the Audio Education Complex, in addition to Qatar University.

In his speech, Mr. Yusef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Charity, said that the “Future Writers” program is establishing its position as a pioneering national program in discovering creative talents in the field of writing and providing the necessary care to its owners, including young people and youth at the level of the State of Qatar … indicating what it has achieved From the quantitative and qualitative expansion of its activities, partnerships, and the scale of its achievements.

For his part, His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, in his speech, praised this initiative, which began a dream years ago to be fruitful and now benefit the people of Qatar, stressing that the continuation of the program confirms the development of its tools from year to year and the expansion of opportunities to provide the literary and intellectual arena with promising books.

He stressed that the role of culture is not only to encourage children to read and write, but also to invite them to love reading and writing. Therefore, investment is continued in this new generation so that it is one of the builders of the future.

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said that the winning students who were able to compete with the challenges worthily and compete with their families with honor and perseverance, were the best model for the educated generation familiar with books, stories, stories and novels, praising everyone who contributed and participated in the program and the winning students in their various stages. Scholarships and those who have proven ability to present their best creativity and paper in classical Arabic writing.

He added that this confirms the state’s keenness to preserve the Qatari Islamic identity and the Arabic language in its various fields, especially writing and expression.

For his part, Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al-Derham, President of Qatar University, praised the participation of hundreds of students from Qatar University in this program, which aims to discover cultural talents in this field and enhance the cultural scene in Qatar and the Qatari community, noting Qatar Charity’s support for this program.

The Future Writers Program includes a number of main stations, including the training forum, and the final filtering after the competing students have written stories that promote the values ​​of humanitarian work, and the confrontation with the jury, in cooperation with Qatar University and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, then the books of the winning students are printed and signed in cooperation. With Al-Wasil House for Printing and Publishing.

The winning students in previous editions of the program are subject to a series of advanced training courses and workshops in the field of short story according to their age groups.

Since its inception in 2017, the program has been able to discover and sponsor 63 creatives in the field of writing short stories from students who have been selected from the competitions that took place in the program’s four seasons. The winning works are printed at the end of each copy and are expected to reach 63 stories until the end of the fourth edition, and a group of them has been translated into Russian in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Over the course of four years, the number of participants in the program doubled, as 137 students from 32 schools participated in the first version, while the second edition, which included boys’ schools from the preparatory and secondary levels, recorded the participation of 375 students from 55 schools, while the third version achieved a quantum leap in light of the absorption of The primary stage, bringing the number of participants to 1697 students from 259 schools.

In its fourth season, the program witnessed a quantum leap to cover the undergraduate level represented by Qatar University students, as well as the integration of students with special needs for the first time in its competitive activities, and to make room for the disclosure of their writing talents, as 2,355 students from 287 schools of all levels participated in addition to Qatar University.