Qatar Charity (QC) has called on citizens and residents for volunteering to support civil society, respond quickly to any emergency at any time and benefit from volunteers’ capabilities for community service.

The appeal comes as part of the efforts made by Qatar to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), QC has said in a statement.

The volunteer must be a Qatari citizen or a resident of Qatar, and be at least 18 years old, QC has specified. Also, the applicant must be medically fit to carry out volunteering activities.

Those interested can register for volunteering through the link, https://www.qcharity.org/en/qa/volunteer

Qatar Charity also said it will, in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), distribute protective items to individuals on the Doha Corniche and in other areas of the country, with the aim of contributing to preventing the spread of Covid-19 in line with the country’s plan to engage all institutions

and organisations to control the virus and minimise infections.

Besides, QC is co-operating with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) in implementing an awareness campaign for workers to urge them to take preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19.

The campaign includes the distribution of many brochures and the release of video clips in Urdu, Hindi, Filipino, Sri Lankan, Nepalese and English, in addition to giving masks and sterilisers to workers to protect them from the novel coronavirus.

The awareness campaign sees instructions being given on washing one’s hands with soap and water, covering the nose and mouth with a clean tissue when coughing and sneezing, throwing the used tissue in a trash bin immediately, and avoiding touching the nose, eyes and mouth.

Further, the instructions include avoiding contact with persons who have symptoms of respiratory ailments like coughing or sneezing and avoiding non-essential travel, especially to countries where the virus is spreading.