Qatar Charity (QC) has delivered food assistance and winter aid to the affected people, benefiting 13,000 persons from poor Syrian families. The aid comes as a continuation to Qatar Charity’s humanitarian efforts for the vulnerable Syrians, especially in view of the recent developments and nonstop internal displacement happening in Idlib and Aleppo. Delivering food aid, Qatar Charity distributed 84,000 ready-to-eat meals to nearly 3,000 people displaced from the northern countryside of Aleppo on a daily basis for a whole month, benefiting families with no breadwinners or differently abled breadwinners, breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women, people with special needs, persons with chronic diseases, and the elderly. Qatar Charity provided fuel to 2,000 Syrian families with 10,000 individuals. Each family has received 100 litres of fuel sufficient for a family for a whole month in winter. It has also distributed heaters to needy Syrian families with no heaters. Qatar Charity provided schools with fuel, 2,000 litres per school, sufficient for nearly two months. Heaters are provided for schools with no heaters to ensure the continuation of education during winter. (QNA)

Source:gulf-times.com