Qatar Charity distributes aid to displaced Syrians in Lebanon

Qatar Charity has distributed urgent aid to the displaced Syrians in northern Lebanon, as part of its “Sham Deserves” campaign. About 30,000 refugees will benefit from the campaign which aims to alleviate their suffering and help them in light of the difficult economic and social conditions in which they live in the areas of displacement. The assistance aims to secure the basic winter needs which include (heating fuel, blankets, food and coats for children), as it benefited 3,262 families directly and 13,910 Syrian refugees indirectly. The focus was on refugees residing in camps and in areas that have been severely affected by the cold waves where children are frequent and vary living expenses. Qatar Charity, in partnership with the Qatar Media Corp (QMC), organised various activities as part of the “Sham Deserves” campaign, with the aim of contributing to easing the hardship of the displaced and refugees by meeting their needs, raising awareness about their issues, and marketing winter and relief products for them. The “Sham Deserves” campaign aims to deliver assistance to 250,000 Syrian refugees and displaced persons in the areas of shelter, food, water, sanitation, and health. — QNA