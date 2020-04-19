QNA/Doha

Qatar Charity continues its efforts in providing food and hygiene supplies to contribute to curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), co-operating with a number of embassies to distribute food parcels to communities residing in Qatar.

In co-operation with the relevant government bodies, it is also distributing cultural bags for adults and gifts for children in quarantine.

Qatar Charity has distributed 7,000 food parcels benefiting about 28,000 people from various Asian, Arab and African communities, after contacting around 20 embassies.

The embassies thanked and appreciated the support provided by Qatar Charity to their communities residing in Qatar, which confirms the depth and strength of the ties that link their countries with Qatar and its organisations that stand with their countries in the face of Covid-19, and provide assistance to them, especially in times of crisis.

In a related context, Qatar Charity, in co-operation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior, distributed 493 cultural bags for adults and 53 bags for children in quarantine in a number of hotels in Qatar on the first day of the initiative, and with the participation of Qatar Charity officials and volunteers, as a contribution to supporting awareness and preventive efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

“This step comes as a continuation of the efforts made by Qatar Charity to contribute to the support of the state and its plans to combat the coronavirus and strengthen its programs in the field of prevention and psychological support,” said the Director of the Local Development Department at Qatar Charity Jassim Mohamed al-Emadi.

He also thanked the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior for their co-operation and assistance in implementing the Qatar Charity’s Awareness and Prevention campaign and delivering its contributions to those in quarantine.