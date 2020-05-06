Qatar Charity (QC) has opened two new branches, one for men and another for women, in Al Waab and collection points at Al Meera Rawdat Al Hamama and Al Meera Umm Garn.

These are in addition to providing a collection vehicle at Hyatt Plaza, QC has said in a statement.

With these new openings, the number of branches has jumped to 27 – 17 for men and 10 for women – across the country.

The opening of new local branches of Qatar Charity is aimed at making it easier for benefactors to make donations near their residence, using the best and latest collection methods, the statement notes.

The new branches receive cash and in-kind donations, Zakat and alms to support charitable, development and humanitarian projects implemented by Qatar Charity within and outside Qatar to maximise the number of beneficiaries.

The branches and collection points are open from 9.30am to 5.30pm and from 8pm to midnight. On Fridays, they are open from 12.30pm to 5.30pm and from 8pm to midnight.

The headquarters at Al Hilal is open from 8.30am to 12.30am. On Fridays, it is open from 12.30pm to 12.30am.

Qatar Charity’s 27 branches, 96 collection points, 1,615 donation boxes and 39 donation kiosks are located across the country.

Benefactors can also donate through QC’s website (www.qcharity.org) and app (qch.qa/q/app), in addition to dialling the hotline, 44667711.