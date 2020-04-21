As part of its endeavour to defeat the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Qatar Charity (QC) has provided aid – including medical and protective equipment, food items, and the necessary support – to Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia and Palestine.

This initiative falls within QC’s humanitarian efforts to help the underprivileged, oppressed, and the needy across the globe, and comes in solidarity with the communities going through disasters, according to a statement.



In Yemen, QC provided medical devices and equipment, sanitisers, disinfection and cleaning materials, preventive materials, masks, oxygen cylinders, medical ventilators, autoclaves, microscopes, and sterilisation sprinklers to combat coronavirus. The number of beneficiaries is expected to reach 150,000 people, at a total cost of QR474,300.

In Lebanon, QC worked at securing food aid and cleaning and sterilisation materials for needy Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian families in Bekaa, Arsal and El-Kharroub, to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable. The project valued at QR350,000 is expected to benefit 1,696 families directly, and 8,480 beneficiaries indirectly.

In support of Tunisia’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, QC has co-ordinated with local authorities to distribute urgent medical aid including masks, medical gloves, sterilising fluids, protective suits at cost of QR380,000.

QC is currently working, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Health of Tunisia, to provide food and medical aid at a cost of QR730,000.

QC’s office in the Gaza Strip, in co-operation with the Ministry of Health, implemented a project to provide necessary medicines and protective supplies for quarantine centers and hospitals to combat Covid-19, the statement added.