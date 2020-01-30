Doha

Qatar Charity (QC) has signed cooperation agreements with the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) to implement urgent response projects worth $1 million in Iraq, Yemen and Syria, with funding from Qatar Charity.

The agreements were signed by Faisal Rashid al Fehaida, assistant CEO for International Operations and Partnerships Sector at Qatar Charity, and Iman Ereiqat, IOM Kuwait’s Chief of Mission.

According to the agreements, urgent response projects will be implemented in Iraq at a total cost of $600,000, benefiting 107,000 people.

The projects include supporting health and protection services in Nineveh, rebuilding 120 destroyed homes in Mosul and responding to the water crisis in Al Qurnah.

The agreements also stipulated support for a project to enhance maternal and child care in Yemen at an estimated cost of $200,000. The project will benefit 4,000 people, the majority of whom will be children.

Around 4,000 people affected by the Syrian crisis will benefit from multi-sectoral assistance in Syria at an estimated cost of $200,000.

The agreements come in line with Qatar Charity’s keenness to continue its coordination, cooperation and partnership with international organisations, especially UN agencies, to contribute to supporting and enhancing Qatar Charity’s efforts in the field of humanitarian and development work worldwide.

The agreements also fall within Qatar Charity’s efforts to increase networking and enhance cooperation with United Nations agencies and international organisations as a means of addressing the challenges of development and humanitarian action, especially for those affected and hit by humanitarian crises.

On the sidelines of the agreement signing ceremony in Kuwait, the two sides agreed to continue to develop their common relationship through the implementation of more joint projects at the international level. Both parties also agreed to work together to reach a strategic agreement.

Fehaida said, “These agreements reflect the desire and keenness of Qatar Charity to strengthen and enhance the existing cooperation with IOM and affirm the strength of the relationship between both organisations, which was crowned with Qatar Charity enjoying observer membership at IOM since 2006.”

Fehaida added that Qatar Charity, through over a quarter-century of experience, has expanded its geographical reach in more than 60 countries and has implemented projects in several areas through 31 field offices in 31 countries.

He noted that Qatar Charity also established its strong partnerships with UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations, resulting in more than 93 partnership and cooperation agreements signed to date.

He also emphasised Qatar Charity’s keenness to harness its experiences, potential and capabilities for the benefit of humanitarian action through cooperation and partnership with several international organisations, networks and humanitarian alliances.