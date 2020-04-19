The Qatari flag was projected onto the famous Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland by the Zermatt tourism authorities to express solidarity in the fight against Covid-19. The flags of a number of countries have been projected so far. “Light is hope! In this sense, the Matterhorn is illuminated daily during the coronavirus pandemic. With this light projection, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times. The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis,” the Zermatt Tourism website says. Image courtesy of @zermatt_tourism Twitter page, where a post adds: “We give hope and strength to the people of the GCC countries and the many expats living there.”