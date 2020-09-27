The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack on an army station in northern Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of two soldiers.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The statement expressed Qatar’s condolences to the families of the two victims and to the government and people of Lebanon.
Qatar condemns an attack on an army station in northern Lebanon
